Short Interest in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Drops By 22.0%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 993,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRSP. TheStreet cut BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BrightSpire Capital stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 509,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,985. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $7,935,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

