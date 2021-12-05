Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) PT Lowered to GBX 650

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.12) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaftesbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 631.43 ($8.25).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

SHB stock opened at GBX 607 ($7.93) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 624.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 615.93. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -2.71. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.