Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 2,318.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:SCI opened at $68.00 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,900 shares of company stock worth $6,042,639 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.