Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 51,750 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,750 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after buying an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 583,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,579,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLFS. Cowen increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $35.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $651,099.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $50,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,455 shares of company stock worth $10,721,226. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

