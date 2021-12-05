Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,486 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,319,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after buying an additional 239,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,811,000 after buying an additional 272,886 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,670,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,739,000 after buying an additional 146,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,777,000 after buying an additional 87,453 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $73.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

