Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $176,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

CATC stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $617.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average is $86.92. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.56 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

