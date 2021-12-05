SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCWX. Barclays increased their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.02. SecureWorks has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $3,519,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 25.6% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 167,753 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 24.4% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 683,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 134,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 43.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

