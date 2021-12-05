SEB Equities Initiates Coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)

SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a 3,000.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ROCKWOOL International A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,000.00.

Shares of RKWBF stock opened at $380.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $468.04 and a 200-day moving average of $486.13. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52-week low of $346.00 and a 52-week high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

