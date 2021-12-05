Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 28.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 45,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $285,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $98.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.28. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

