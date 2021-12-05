Sciencast Management LP Takes $3.53 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000. Fastenal makes up about 1.0% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 25.7% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 16.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 24.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

