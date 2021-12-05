Sciencast Management LP Purchases 28,297 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 467.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,297 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts accounts for about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $80.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average of $102.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

