Sciencast Management LP Purchases 23,931 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 728.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $118.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.36. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,238 shares of company stock worth $9,372,936 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

