Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000. Fastenal comprises about 1.0% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,437,000 after buying an additional 281,616 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after buying an additional 775,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,255,000 after buying an additional 118,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.