Sciencast Management LP Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,941 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $217,011,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 79.3% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $287,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 104.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 935,518 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $192,455,000 after purchasing an additional 477,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $227.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $152.93 and a 52-week high of $234.68. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

