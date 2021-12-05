Sciencast Management LP Invests $2.68 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.28.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

