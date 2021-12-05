Sciencast Management LP Has $2.25 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after buying an additional 654,530 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AMETEK by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AMETEK by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after buying an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,966,000 after buying an additional 453,903 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,762 shares of company stock valued at $22,720,781 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $139.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

