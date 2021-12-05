Sciencast Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

MCK opened at $218.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $169.09 and a 12-month high of $229.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

