Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 8,450 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.29.

Linde stock opened at $320.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.27 and a 200-day moving average of $306.41. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.