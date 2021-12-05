Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,450 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $320.70 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.27 and a 200-day moving average of $306.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $164.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.29.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

