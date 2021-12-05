Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $449.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.76. The company has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

