Sciencast Management LP Acquires 39,216 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 101.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,216 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Amundi bought a new position in Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,533,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Union by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Western Union by 1,365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,930,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,277,000 after acquiring an additional 809,419 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

Shares of WU opened at $17.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.