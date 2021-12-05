Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,182,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,953,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.89 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

