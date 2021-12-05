Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 3.3% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.86. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $87.89 and a 1 year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

