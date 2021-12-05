Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBGSY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an outperform rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

SBGSY stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

