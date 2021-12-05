Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

SBGSY stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

