Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €163.00 ($185.23) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €172.00 ($195.45) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €157.64 ($179.13).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €159.88 ($181.68) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a one year high of €76.34 ($86.75). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €148.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €143.52.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.