SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 539,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,859,000 after acquiring an additional 68,373 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.40.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $348.69 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 132.58 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.