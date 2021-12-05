Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Shares of SSL opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Sasol has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.
About Sasol
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.