Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SSL opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Sasol has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 69.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sasol by 1,512.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

