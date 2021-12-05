Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $42.55.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

