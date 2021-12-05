salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $348.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRM. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $258.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.24. The company has a market cap of $252.90 billion, a PE ratio of 142.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

