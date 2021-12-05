Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.53

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.53 and traded as low as $25.44. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 9,224 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

