Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.80 ($3.32).
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRE shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 244 ($3.19) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
LON:SBRE opened at GBX 183 ($2.39) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £457.50 million and a PE ratio of 13.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 200.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 230.30. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.50 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
