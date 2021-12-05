Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.80 ($3.32).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRE shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 244 ($3.19) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 183 ($2.39) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £457.50 million and a PE ratio of 13.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 200.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 230.30. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.50 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51.

In other news, insider Ian Edward Clark acquired 37,245 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £69,648.15 ($90,995.75). Also, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 273 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £614.25 ($802.52). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,945 shares of company stock worth $8,061,004.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

