Ryo Currency Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $940,543.05 and $4,572.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,626.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.25 or 0.08415609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.02 or 0.00314686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.74 or 0.00918708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00078672 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.18 or 0.00405490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.60 or 0.00365230 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

