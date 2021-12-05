Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.
NYSE:RHP opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $96.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.70.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
