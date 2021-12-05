Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

NYSE:RHP opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $96.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

