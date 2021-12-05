Ryan J. Watts Sells 18,333 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $823,518.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of DNLI opened at $42.59 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.24 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.