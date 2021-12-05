Royal Fund Management LLC Has $6.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $75.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

