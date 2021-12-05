Royal Fund Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY opened at $56.32 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

