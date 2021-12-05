Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:MTUM opened at $178.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.62. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.