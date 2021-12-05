Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $86.00 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $88.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.34.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

