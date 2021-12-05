Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,840.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,856.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,697.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

