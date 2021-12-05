Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,256,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after acquiring an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Paychex stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.75 and a 200-day moving average of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

