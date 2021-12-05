Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,764 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14.

