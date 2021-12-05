Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 17.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 94,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 15.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 17.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 553.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

MCA stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.