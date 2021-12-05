Royal Bank of Canada Has $619,000 Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 713.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in nCino were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in nCino by 87.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in nCino during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nCino during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in nCino by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 196,503 shares of company stock worth $14,608,657 over the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

