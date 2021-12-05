Royal Bank of Canada Has $589,000 Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36,083 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.1% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,793,000 after purchasing an additional 567,584 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.98. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

