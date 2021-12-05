Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.9% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Washington Federal by 50.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.88. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

WAFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.