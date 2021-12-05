Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,428 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,653,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Nelnet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,539,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a current ratio of 61.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.08. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.68. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.48%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

