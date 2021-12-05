Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 210 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 238.89 ($3.12).

LON BARC opened at GBX 186.66 ($2.44) on Thursday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 111.83 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 193.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.57. The company has a market cap of £31.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.96.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

