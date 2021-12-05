Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Roku were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Roku by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter valued at $23,038,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Roku by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 42.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,541 shares of company stock worth $147,734,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.64.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.15. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.14 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

