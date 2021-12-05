Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.36

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.36 and traded as high as C$7.03. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$7.03, with a volume of 64,004 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$420.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.39.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile (CVE:RCK)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

